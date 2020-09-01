Tuesday, September 1st | 12 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Shares Plans for Celebrating Emmys Awards in Tel Aviv

California Governor Praises ‘Beautiful Example’ Set by Israeli Firefighters Who Came to Help in Ongoing Wildfire Battle

Turkey Detains Senior Islamic State Figure, Minister Says

Fugitive Wife of Islamist Killer Who Carried Out Massacre at Paris Kosher Supermarket Still at Large on Eve of Landmark Terror Trial in France

Macron Warns Lebanese Leaders of Sanctions if Reforms Are Not Swift

Anti‐Israel Firebrand Roger Waters Claims He Has ‘Never Spoken a Single Antisemitic Word’

Kushner Hopes Another Arab State Normalizes Israel Ties Within ‘Months’

Israel Support Pushed to Side in Heated Massachusetts Congressional Primary

TikTok Announces ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Antisemitism, Hate Speech, Bigotry

Palestinian Prime Minister: Israeli Visit to UAE ‘Painful to See’

September 1, 2020 2:08 pm
0

‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Shares Plans for Celebrating Emmys Awards in Tel Aviv

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli actress Shira Haas in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli actress Shira Haas will be celebrating her first Emmy Awards as a nominee at home in Tel Aviv, hopefully surrounded by some important people in her life, the “Unorthodox” star told Elle magazine last week.

The 25-year-old received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Esther “Esty” Shapiro in the four-part series on Netflix, which is about a young woman growing up in an ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Satmar community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The show picked up eight Emmy nominations in total, including Outstanding Limited Series.

This year’s Emmy Awards will be held virtually on Sept. 20, and nominees will participate remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related coverage

September 1, 2020 10:38 am
0

Anti‐Israel Firebrand Roger Waters Claims He Has ‘Never Spoken a Single Antisemitic Word’

Ex-Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters claimed in a recent interview with Al Jazeera that he was not antisemitic, despite his...

Haas, who is currently filming the third season of the Israeli show “Shtisel,” told Elle she hoped to still make the night special.

“As far as I know, I’m going to do it from here, from Tel Aviv,” she said. “I would love to have, of course from kind of a distance, my parents and a friend with me, and my agent, if she’s here in Israel. To be honest, I feel like I’m still processing it. Everything is happening, and it’s happening in the middle of a pandemic, and it’s going to be virtual. So I’m still taking it in.”

She added, “I definitely know that I’m going to wear something nice and I’m going to be surrounded by people that I love. These two things I know for sure.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.