‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Shares Plans for Celebrating Emmys Awards in Tel Aviv

Israeli actress Shira Haas will be celebrating her first Emmy Awards as a nominee at home in Tel Aviv, hopefully surrounded by some important people in her life, the “Unorthodox” star told Elle magazine last week.

The 25-year-old received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Esther “Esty” Shapiro in the four-part series on Netflix, which is about a young woman growing up in an ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Satmar community in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The show picked up eight Emmy nominations in total, including Outstanding Limited Series.

This year’s Emmy Awards will be held virtually on Sept. 20, and nominees will participate remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haas, who is currently filming the third season of the Israeli show “Shtisel,” told Elle she hoped to still make the night special.

“As far as I know, I’m going to do it from here, from Tel Aviv,” she said. “I would love to have, of course from kind of a distance, my parents and a friend with me, and my agent, if she’s here in Israel. To be honest, I feel like I’m still processing it. Everything is happening, and it’s happening in the middle of a pandemic, and it’s going to be virtual. So I’m still taking it in.”

She added, “I definitely know that I’m going to wear something nice and I’m going to be surrounded by people that I love. These two things I know for sure.”