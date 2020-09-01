Tuesday, September 1st | 12 Elul 5780

September 1, 2020 3:28 pm
0

US Army Lieutenant Suspended, Investigated After Posting Holocaust Joke on TikTok

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Army Lieutenant Nathan Freihofer, who was suspended after posting a joke about the Holocaust on social media app TikTok. Photo: TikTok screenshot.

A US Army lieutenant and popular social media user has been suspended and is under investigation after he posted a joke about the Holocaust on TikTok.

Lt. Nathan Friehofer ‐‐ who has 220,000 followers on Instagram and 3.1 million on TikTok ‐‐ often posts offensive jokes on his social media platforms.

This time, he said, “What’s a Jewish person’s favorite Pokémon? Ash.”

The clip went viral when the editor of the website Task and Purpose, which deals with military issues, posted it to Twitter, saying it could violate Army social media regulations.

The XVIII Airborne Corps, to which Freihofer belongs, tweeted, “We are investigating reports of a Soldier assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps allegedly making vile remarks on a social media video. The statement made in the video is completely inconsistent with our values. We will review all facts and take appropriate action.”

The 3rd Infantry Division of the XVIII Airborne later tweeted that Freihofer had been “suspended of any and all leadership authorities effective immediately.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) later expressed gratitude for the swift action, saying, “Thank you, @18airbornecorps, for suspending Lt. Nathan Freihofer from his leadership duties and launching an investigation following his extremely offensive ‘joke’ about the Holocaust.”

“This is what a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism looks like,” the group added.

The Corps replied, “Thank you for working with us on this issue and for understanding that this video does not represent who we are and who we have been.”

The Auschwitz Memorial offered to advise the Army on the issue, saying, “Let us know if we can give you any assistance ‐‐ provide some education materials, online lecture or anything else.”

