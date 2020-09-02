Wednesday, September 2nd | 13 Elul 5780

September 2, 2020 9:58 am
IDF Hit 100 Hamas Targets in August in Response to Attacks From Gaza

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinians inspect a site belonging to Hamas after it was targeted by Israeli warplanes in the southern Gaza Strip, November 2, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces struck some 100 Hamas targets in August in response to a wave of terrorism from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

Following Monday’s announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas—whereby the terrorist organization agreed to halt arson and rocket attacks, as well as border riots, in exchange for an easing of border and fishing-zone restrictions—the IDF released a list of the retaliatory actions it took over the past few weeks.

According to the IDF, 35 Hamas weapons manufacturing sites were hit, along with 30 underground sites, 20 observation posts and 10 sites linked to the terrorist group’s aerial capabilities, such as drones and anti-aircraft systems.

The military also released footage of some of the strikes, as well as a map of Gaza showing the approximate location of the targets.

