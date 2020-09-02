Wednesday, September 2nd | 13 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New UN Council President Stands by Dismissal of US Sanctions Move on Iran

Hezbollah is Coming Under Increased Scrutiny in Wake of Beirut Blast

IDF Hit 100 Hamas Targets in August in Response to Attacks From Gaza

No Bounce in Support for Trump as Americans See Pandemic, Not Crime, as Top Issue: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Outgoing Israeli Budget Director Slams Finance Minister for ‘Atmosphere of Terror’

Israeli Soldier, Police Officer Lightly Injured in Samaria Terror Attack

Israel Startup Gabriel Develops Gunshot Detection Software to Augment Crisis Management Solution

Target Removes Costume Resembling Clothes Worn by Jewish Diarist Anne Frank

Ethnic-Studies Requirement for High-Schoolers Passes California Legislature

Rivlin Pays Condolence Call to Family of Rabbi Killed in Palestinian Stabbing Attack

September 2, 2020 10:08 am
0

New UN Council President Stands by Dismissal of US Sanctions Move on Iran

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA via Reuters.

Niger, the UN Security Council president for September, said on Tuesday it stands by a declaration that no further action can be taken on a US bid to trigger a return of UN sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he triggered a 30-day process on Aug. 20 to reimpose all international sanctions on Iran ‐‐ known as snapback ‐‐ by lodging a complaint with the council accusing Iran of breaching a 2015 nuclear deal.

But Indonesia UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, the council president for August, said that he was “not in the position to take further action” because 13 council members had expressed their opposition.

“We’re staying with this decision… that was stated and announced by the president of the Security Council last month,” said Niger UN Ambassador Abdou Abarry, ruling out any move to put forward a draft resolution under the snapback process to extend sanctions relief for Iran.

Related coverage

September 2, 2020 9:54 am
0

No Bounce in Support for Trump as Americans See Pandemic, Not Crime, as Top Issue: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

President Donald Trump's attempt to make civil unrest a central theme of his re-election campaign has yet to boost his...

But Abarry noted: “Any other member state of the Security Council can do it. The United States themselves can do it.”

Washington would veto such a resolution, Pompeo posted on Twitter on Thursday, though he did not signal whether the United States would put forward such a text itself. He added that under the snapback process, “if no resolution is introduced, the sanctions on Iran will still return on September 20.”

Thirteen council members argue that Washington’s attempt to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran is void given it is using a process agreed under the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, which the United States quit in 2018.

The Dominican Republic is the only council member not to have stated a position on the US move.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.