Apple TV Releases Official Trailer for New Israeli Spy Thriller ‘Tehran’

September 3, 2020 10:58 am
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A general view of a highway in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 15, 2019. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters / File.

Apple TV+ debuted on Wednesday the official trailer for “Tehran,” an eight-episode spy thriller co-created by “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder.

The first three episodes of “Tehran” will premiere globally on the streaming platform on Sept. 25, followed by new episodes every Friday.

The show is about Tamar, an Israeli Mossad agent, who goes undercover in Tehran to help destroy an Iranian nuclear reactor. When her mission fails and she is trapped under her false identity, Tamar must plan an operation that puts her life, and those close to her, in jeopardy.

Zonder is the show’s creator alongside Dana Eden and Maor Kohn. Daniel Syrkin serves as director, while Zonder and Omri Shenhar are the show’s writers.

The series is executive produced by Zonder, Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz; and produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV.

Watch the official trailer for “Tehran” below:

