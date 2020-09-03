Thursday, September 3rd | 14 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Neal Holds on in Democratic Primary Against Anti-Israel Challenger

Social Workers in Israel’s South Get 500 Protective Vests for Rocket Barrages

El Al to Fly First Cargo Flight to Dubai by an Israeli Carrier

Amnesty International Accuses Iran of Widespread Rights Abuses Against Protesters

My Reply to Benjamin Kerstein on the Settlements

We Are Proud to Be Emirati Jews

The Palestinians Are Now on Their Own

A Tectonic Shift in the Middle East

UAE Uses Koran to Justify Peace With Israelis and Jews

For the High Holidays, Double Down on Your Giving

September 3, 2020 9:29 am
0

Neal Holds on in Democratic Primary Against Anti-Israel Challenger

avatar by JNS.org

Richard Neal. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

JNS.org – In a win for the pro-Israel community, incumbent Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) won against progressive challenger Alex Morse in the Democratic primary on Tuesday in Massachusetts’s 1st Congressional District.

Neal, chairman of the US House Ways and Means Committee, received 58.9 percent of the vote, while Morse got 41.1 percent.

Morse, 31, who is Jewish, was endorsed by anti-Israel groups such as IfNotNow and Justice Democrats, as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who upended the US political world in 2018 by unseating longtime Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.) in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

Morse faced allegations of improper consensual relationships with students when he was an adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Related coverage

September 2, 2020 3:14 pm
0

NYPD Launches Hate Crime Investigation After Jewish-Owned Law Firm in Bronx Daubed With Neo-Nazi Slogans

Police were investigating a hate crime in the Bronx borough of New York City on Wednesday after the offices of...

He denied them, though acknowledged that he had consensual relationships with male students when he was an adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He has since apologized to those he made uncomfortable with his alleged misconduct.

Despite both supporting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which the United States withdrew from in May 2018, and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the candidates differed on issues related to the US-Israel relationship.

Morse expressed support for conditioning US assistance to Israel and, while he does not support the anti-Israel BDS movement, he is against legislation to combat it, whereas Neal was one of 292 co-sponsors of the 2017 Israeli Anti-Boycott Act, which would have allowed state and local governments the right to punish state or local contractors from engaging in boycotting Israel.

In statements, Democratic Majority for Israel’s political action committee and Pro-Israel America, both of which endorsed Neal, congratulated the congressman, who has been in office since 1989.

“Chairman Neal earned our support in this race by consistently advocating for Democratic values, including support for a strong US-Israel relationship,” said DMFI PAC.

“During his 16 terms in Congress, Rep. Neal has been a steadfast supporter of America’s important relationship with Israel,” said Pro-Israel America’s Executive Director Jeff Mendelsohn.  “We are happy to see that he soundly defeated an opponent who had aligned himself with some of the most vocal detractors of the US-Israel alliance in Congress and beyond.”

With no Republican opponent, Neal is all but guaranteed to be re-elected in the Nov. 3 election.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.