JNS.org – Trump campaign adviser and presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump campaigned on Tuesday with Jewish congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

Loomer won last month in a primary against five other GOP candidates. She is a long shot in the Nov. 3 election against incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) in Florida’s 21st Congressional District.

Lara Trump is married to one of US President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump.