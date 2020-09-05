Saturday, September 5th | 16 Elul 5780

September 5, 2020 2:00 pm
0

Kamala Harris Says Trump Not Credible on Possible COVID-19 Vaccine

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris delivers a campaign speech in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2020, hours before the conclusion of the Republican National Convention. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump’s word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine.

In an interview excerpt broadcast by CNN on Saturday, Harris said Trump had a track record of suppressing expert opinion about the coronavirus pandemic and worried that might happen again in the case of a prospective vaccine.

“I would not trust Donald Trump,” she said, saying she would only be convinced of the efficacy of a vaccine if someone credible were vouching for it as well.

“I will not take his word for it.”

September 5, 2020 2:11 pm
0

At least 6.2 million people have been infected in the US coronavirus outbreak, which has taken 187,833 lives, according to a Reuters tally.

With the government’s handling of the world’s worst outbreak of the disease under close scrutiny, Trump has dangled the possibility that a vaccine might be ready ahead of the Nov. 3 US presidential election.

But the president has a track record of flouting scientific advice and some experts are skeptical that vaccine trials, which have to study potential side effects on a wide range of people before they can deliver a verdict, can be completed by late this year or even early next year.

Harris suggested to CNN that Trump might seize on a vaccine – no matter how untested – to burnish his image.

“He’s looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he’s grasping for whatever he can get to pretend he can be a leader on this issue when he’s not,” she said.

The White House did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CNN said the full interview with Harris would be broadcast on Sunday.

