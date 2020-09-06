IDF: Palestinian Attempts to Stab Soldiers in West Bank

JNS.org – A Palestinian man attempted to stab a group of Israel Defense Forces soldiers near the town of Ariel in Judea and Samaria on Sunday, according to the Israeli military.

The Israeli forces pursued and arrested the assailant, said the IDF. No Israeli casualties were reported.

“A terrorist attempted to stab IDF fighters operating in the area. There are no casualties to our forces. IDF forces launched a pursuit of the terrorist, carried out an arrest procedure that included firing [their weapons], and arrested him. The terrorist was taken for questioning by security forces,” the IDF said in a statement.