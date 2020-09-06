Malawi to Move Diplomatic Mission to Jerusalem

JNS.org – Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera said on Saturday that his country intends to establish a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

Chakwera, who promised reforms after taking office in June, said in his announcement on Saturday that “the reforms will also include a review of our diplomatic presence, including our resolve to have new diplomatic missions in Lagos, Nigeria and Jerusalem, Israel. I will be sharing more details about this in the near future.”

Malawi has had diplomatic relations with Israel since 1964, refusing to budge when it came under pressure to sever relations with the Jewish state following the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Lesotho, South Africa, and Swaziland also maintained diplomatic relations.

Chakwera became president of Malawi this past June.