Sunday, September 6th | 17 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Malawi to Move Diplomatic Mission to Jerusalem

IDF: Palestinian Attempts to Stab Soldiers in West Bank

Justified Contempt for the International Criminal Court

Social Distancing in the Warsaw Ghetto

Why F-35s Should Not Be Released to the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Jewish Institutions Jump Hurdles to Meet Social Needs During Corona, Economic Crisis

Judaism in a Divided Society

Greek PM Tells Turkey to End ‘Provocations’ for Dialogue to Begin

Kamala Harris Says Trump Not Credible on Possible COVID-19 Vaccine

Trump Security Adviser Says China Has Biggest Election-Interference Program

September 6, 2020 11:34 am
0

Malawi to Move Diplomatic Mission to Jerusalem

avatar by JNS.org

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera addresses supporters after a court annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika the winner, in Lilongwe, Malawi, February 4, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Eldson Chagara/File Photo.

JNS.org – Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera said on Saturday that his country intends to establish a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

Chakwera, who promised reforms after taking office in June, said in his announcement on Saturday that “the reforms will also include a review of our diplomatic presence, including our resolve to have new diplomatic missions in Lagos, Nigeria and Jerusalem, Israel. I will be sharing more details about this in the near future.”

Malawi has had diplomatic relations with Israel since 1964, refusing to budge when it came under pressure to sever relations with the Jewish state following the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Lesotho, South Africa, and Swaziland also maintained diplomatic relations.

Chakwera became president of Malawi this past June.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.