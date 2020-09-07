IAI Introduces ‘Multiflyer,’ Its New Fleet of Non-Military Helicopter Drones

CTech – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled its new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) squadron of small helicopters for non-military tasks. Dubbed “MultiFlyer,” the system can provide monitoring capabilities for large areas and is based on commercial helicopter UAVs from Alpha Unmanned Systems.

MultiFlyer can be activated from a tablet or smartphone to serve as a single point of control for several synchronized missions, including takeoff and landing, flight routes, mission management, and more. The system was designed by Simplex and its area-scanning technology is powered by Sightec.

“IAI is a leader of trailblazing technologies with UAV experience spanning 50 years and we are constantly seeking additional areas in which we can invest our R&D capabilities,” said Moshe Levy, EVP and CEO of IAI’s Military Aircraft Division. “MultiFlyer is a significant milestone in this respect and we anticipate more developments in this field.”

MultiFlyer will be used to monitor disaster areas, guide rescue missions, help with traffic control in large-scale events, and track agriculture or marine areas.

Related coverage Indictment: Killer of Petah Tikva Rabbi Considered Stabbing More Jews Immediately After Attack The terrorist who killed a rabbi in the central Israel town of Petah Tikva on August 26 considered stabbing more...

“Alpha is delighted to be the platform of choice for this world-leading initiative. Reliable and versatile platforms that can fly at least 90 to 150 minutes are essential for a variety of missions,” said Eric Freeman, the CEO of Alpha Unmanned Systems. “Alpha helicopters make many more missions possible and it is an honor to support IAI.”

“Simplex is proud of our collaboration with IAI in developing this system. The command and control system, known as the Flightops, is designed to enable the control of a large number of UAVs autonomously and allow the operator to focus on the mission at hand,” CEO of Simplex Shai Levy said.

“Sightec is a leading creator of AI-powered optical scanning solutions for autonomous systems,” CEO of Sightec Roy Shmuel stated. “The use of our technology as part of the MultiFlyer UAV system enables the autonomous and efficient scanning of large areas of territory.”

Israel Aerospace Industries is an aerospace and defense company providing space, air, cyber, and naval security for defense and commercial markets. The company was established in 1953 and is one of Israel’s largest technology employers. To date, the company has produced and distributed satellites, UAVs, missiles, and robotic systems among its range of products and solutions.