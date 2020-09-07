Iran Reports Highest Daily Coronavirus Cases in Past 10 Days

Monday, September 7th | 18 Elul 5780

September 7, 2020 9:22 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian man and his son wearing a protective face mask walks in a street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, June 28, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran’s health ministry on Monday reported 2,152 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase in 10 days, bringing the country’s nationwide tally of infections to 388,810.

Iran’s death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 117 to 22,410, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV.

Iran began the new school year on Saturday despite concerns by medical professionals and many parents over increased spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, one of the worst-hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.

