Israeli Model Shoots Pajama Ad in Dubai Following UAE Normalization Deal

May Tager became the first model from Israel to do a photo shoot in the United Arab Emirates, after the two nations agreed to normalize relations on Aug. 13.

“I am very honored to be the first Israeli model to shoot here,” the 21-year-old told The Associated Press. “I am very proud to … represent my country and just be here.”

She added, “I am feeling very safe to say that I am from Israel.”

Tager and UAE-based model Anastasia Bandarenka, who is originally from Russia, posed in Delta Israel’s new Princess collection of loungewear for a photoshoot that took place in the desert outside downtown Dubai.

Their outfits ‐‐ Tager’s look featured Disney’s Cinderella while Bandarenka sported Snow White —were by the Israeli fashion brand Fix and the shoot involved the models waving the Israeli and UAE flags.

The Tel Aviv-based modeling agency Yuli Models celebrated the photoshoot on Instagram by posting a photo of Tager along with the caption, “History in the making. First Israeli campaign in Dubai starring our one and only May Tager.”

“The moment we heard about the normalization agreement we thought it would be the most exciting thing to film in Dubai,” said Fix producer Noya Yohananoff, according to Middle East Eye.

Fix’s CEO Anat Bogner said that the company was looking to expand out of Israel and open stores in the UAE because “the economy there is very good.”