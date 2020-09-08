Tuesday, September 8th | 19 Elul 5780

September 8, 2020 12:54 pm
Israeli Model Shoots Pajama Ad in Dubai Following UAE Normalization Deal

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli model May Tager, holding an Israeli flag, poses with Dubai-resident model Anastasia Bandarenka, holding an Emirati flag, during a photo shoot for FIX’s Princess Collection, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Christopher Pike.

May Tager became the first model from Israel to do a photo shoot in the United Arab Emirates, after the two nations agreed to normalize relations on Aug. 13.

“I am very honored to be the first Israeli model to shoot here,” the 21-year-old told The Associated Press. “I am very proud to … represent my country and just be here.”

She added, “I am feeling very safe to say that I am from Israel.”

Tager and UAE-based model Anastasia Bandarenka, who is originally from Russia, posed in Delta Israel’s new Princess collection of loungewear for a photoshoot that took place in the desert outside downtown Dubai.

Their outfits ‐‐ Tager’s look featured Disney’s Cinderella while Bandarenka sported Snow White —were by the Israeli fashion brand Fix and the shoot involved the models waving the Israeli and UAE flags.

The Tel Aviv-based modeling agency Yuli Models celebrated the photoshoot on Instagram by posting a photo of Tager along with the caption, “History in the making. First Israeli campaign in Dubai starring our one and only May Tager.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

History in the making ✨ First Israeli campaign in Dubai starring our one and only @maytager

A post shared by Yuli Group (@yulimodels) on

“The moment we heard about the normalization agreement we thought it would be the most exciting thing to film in Dubai,” said Fix producer Noya Yohananoff, according to Middle East Eye.

Fix’s CEO Anat Bogner said that the company was looking to expand out of Israel and open stores in the UAE because “the economy there is very good.”

