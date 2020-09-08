Tuesday, September 8th | 19 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump to Host Israel-UAE Deal-Signing Ceremony at White House on Sept. 15

Volkswagen Ends Relationship With Mexican Dealership Where Nazi Image Was Hung on Wall

Israel Imposes Week-Long Restrictions on Coronavirus Contagion Zones

Palestinians Set to Soften Stance on Israel-UAE Normalization: Draft Statement

Israeli Model Shoots Pajama Ad in Dubai Following UAE Normalization Deal

Chad Announces It Will Open Diplomatic Mission in Jerusalem

Yemen’s Houthis Say They Fired Drones at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport

French Court Convicts Man for Antisemitic Assault on Young Muslim in Process of Converting to Judaism

Israel to Establish a National Laboratory to Study Covid-19 and Future Life-Threatening Viruses

Scaring People About Covid or Climate Change Won’t Work, Says Israeli Future Studies Researcher

September 8, 2020 2:54 pm
0

Trump to Host Israel-UAE Deal-Signing Ceremony at White House on Sept. 15

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

An El Al plane is seen on the ground in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias / Pool.

A signing ceremony will be hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House next week for the Israel‐UAE normalization deal that was announced last month.

The Israeli delegation at the Sept. 15 event will be led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while the UAE’s top representative in attendance will be Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.