Volkswagen Ends Relationship With Mexican Dealership Where Nazi Image Was Hung on Wall

Volkswagen has terminated its relationship with a Mexican car dealership where a Nazi image was hung on a wall.

The Algemeiner reported on Monday that Fernanda Martinez, a writer based in Mexico City, had photographed the offending image during a visit to the Volkswagen showroom in Coyoacán over the weekend.

A stylized photograph of a Nazi rally being addressed by Adolf Hitler was hanging from the wall.

“These pictures are completely outside of the corporate image of Volkswagen,” Volkswagen de México said in a statement.

“The Company has decided to end any commercial and business relationship with the above-mentioned Distributor,” it announced, “as we categorically condemn the use of the images that were exhibited in their facilities, which showed a regime that emphasized hatred and discrimination in an era of history that is thankfully behind us.”

Algemeiner, please find below the statement with the action we are taking with regard to the situation that presented itself in one of our dealerships. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us. pic.twitter.com/1PvKFIOPtO — Volkswagen de México (@Volkswagen_MX) September 8, 2020

Martinez had tweeted the photo with an appeal to Volkswagen to act.

“The fact that their historical memory is an apology for racism causes sadness and deep concern,” she wrote.

In a letter to Steffen Reiche, president of Volkswagen’s operations in Mexico, the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) had urged the company to cut ties with the dealership.

The letter stated, “We expect you to immediately identify those responsible and publicly announce the action you will take. The most appropriate would be to drop the concession completely, in order to pass a clear message to your customers that you have learned from your history.”