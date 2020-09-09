Wednesday, September 9th | 20 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Police Investigate Elite College Fraternity Over Alleged Antisemitic Assault on Jewish Student

US State Department Planning Expanded Campaign Using ‘All Legal and Policy Tools’ to Combat ‘Antisemitic’ BDS Movement Against Israel

Memories of the Israeli Writer Aharon Appelfeld

Israeli and German Defense Ministries Holding ‘Strategic Dialogue,’ as Countries Mark 55 Years of Diplomatic Ties

With Israel Peace in the Offing, Abu Dhabi Tells Hotels to Offer Kosher Food Options to Guests

British-Iranian Aid Worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe Faces New Charge: State TV

Norwegian Police Arrest Palestinian Terrorist Wanted for Deadly 1982 Attack on Paris Kosher Restaurant

Athletes’ Union Wants Iran Expelled From Sport if Wrestler Executed

Iranian Fuel Seized by US to Reach Texas Within Days

A Who’s Who in the Race for Hamas’s Top Political Spot

September 9, 2020 2:24 pm
0

German Police Investigate Elite College Fraternity Over Alleged Antisemitic Assault on Jewish Student

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The building at Heidelberg University in Germany that houses the Normannia fraternity. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A student fraternity party at Germany’s oldest university was the occasion for an antisemitic verbal and physical assault on a Jewish guest, German state prosecutors alleged on Tuesday.

The announcement followed a complaint filed with the police by the victim, a 25-year-old Jewish student.

The student said that when his Jewish ancestry came up during the party hosted by the Burschenschaft Normannia fraternity at Germany’s elite Heidelberg University on Aug. 29, he was regaled with antisemitic insults, and several guests pelted him with coins and whipped him on his legs and back using belts.

Police and prosecutors were now trying to ascertain whether the incident had underlying antisemitic motives or was part of a fraternity ritual known as “belting,” German broadcaster DW reported.

Related coverage

September 9, 2020 1:54 pm
0

US State Department Planning Expanded Campaign Using ‘All Legal and Policy Tools’ to Combat ‘Antisemitic’ BDS Movement Against Israel

The United States government is planning to significantly ramp up its efforts to combat the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS)...

“We are taking this case very seriously and have devoted a lot of personnel to finding out what happened since first hearing about it,” Christopher Weselek of the Mannheim Police Department told DW.

Authorities said police secured a large amount of evidence from the fraternity house after the event.

DW noted in its report that “German and Austrian fraternities, called Burschenschaften, are known for their nationalist leanings. Observers say the Heidelberg chapter of Normannia is on the far right of the political spectrum.”

Independently, the national website of Normannia announced that it had suspended its chapter at Heidelberg and would not tolerate antisemitism in its ranks.

“The Normannia fraternity will cooperate fully with the authorities, whose investigations are not directed against the Normannia fraternity but against individual persons,” the fraternity stated. “If the allegations against any of its members are substantiated, the Normannia fraternity will also draw appropriate conclusions internally. Antisemitism and violent attacks are incompatible with the fraternity idea.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.