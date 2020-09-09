Palestinian Economic Woes Compounded by COVID-19: UN Report

The COVID-19 pandemic is compounding dire economic conditions in the Palestinian territories, where GDP per capita was already projected to fall by 3 percent to 4.5 percent this year, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.

Lockdown measures have had “grave fiscal implications” for authorities and residents of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and come as donors are cash-strapped, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report.

“The ‘pre-existing conditions’ in the occupied territories are essentially malignant. And they will get worse over the coming years as the consequences of COVID-19,” said Richard Kozul-Wright, director of UNCTAD’s division on globalization and development strategies.

“Inequality, indebtedness, insecurity, (and) insufficient investment have been long-standing problems in the Palestinian occupied territories,” he told a news briefing.

Palestinian health officials have reported 215 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 35,000 infections across the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

A UN aid group has warned that a lack of key medical items in Gaza could make it hard to treat the disease effectively.

“The situation in the occupied Palestinian territories is going from bad to worse,” Mahmoud Elkhafif, UNCTAD’s coordinator of the assistance to the Palestinian people, told the briefing.

Donor support is expected to decline in 2020 to $266 million, “the lowest in more than a decade,” he said.

Unemployment was already at a “depression-level” of 33 percent last year, the report said.

By April 2020, revenues collected by the Palestinian Authority from trade, tourism and transfers had declined to their lowest levels in 20 years, it said.