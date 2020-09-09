Wednesday, September 9th | 20 Elul 5780

September 9, 2020 9:45 am
Trump Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

avatar by JNS.org

US President Donald Trump announces that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a peace deal that will lead to the full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations, at the White House in Washington, DC, Aug. 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Kevin Lamarque.

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, in part for helping to broker the treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

He was nominated by Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who wrote in his letter to the Nobel committee: “As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.”

In an exclusive interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Tybring-Gjedde, who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, said of Trump, “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.”

He also pointed to Trump’s successful involvement in other conflicts, such as the border dispute between India and Pakistan, the conflict between North and South Korea, as well his diplomatic efforts with North Korea.

September 9, 2020 9:47 am
Report: US Ambassador’s Herzliya Residence Sold to Sheldon Adelson

JNS.org - The US State Department confirmed on Tuesday that it had selected a buyer for the former Chief of...

Tybring-Gjedde also praised Trump for withdrawing large numbers of US troops from the Middle East and asserted that the US president meets the three conditions needed to win the peace prize, namely, “fellowship among nations,” “reducing the number of troops in the Middle East” and “promotion of peace congresses.”

Four US presidents have won the Nobel Peace Prize thus far: Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, Woodrow Wilson in 1920, Jimmy Carter (a former president) in 2002 and Barack Obama in 2009.

