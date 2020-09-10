Thursday, September 10th | 21 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Drone Goes Down Inside Lebanon Near Border

Antisemitism ‘Doesn’t Stop at National Borders,’ German Interior Minister Tells EU Conference

California Governor Urged to Veto Bill Mandating ‘Antisemitic’ Curriculum for High School Students

Arizona State Rep Criticized for Comparing COVID‐19 Mask Requirement to Tattooing of Holocaust Victims

New Jersey Kosher Restaurant Owner to Compete in ‘Chopped’ Cooking Competition

Yemen Houthis Say They Attacked ‘Important Target’ in Riyadh With Missile, Drones

Israeli Female Role Models Launch Inspira, a New Network for Entrepreneurial Women

Is the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Finally Ready to Become Israel’s Nasdaq?

Aliyah to Israel on the Rise, Despite COVID-19 and Bureaucracy Bottlenecks

Soccer Legend Lionel Messi to be the Face of Israel’s OrCam Technologies

September 10, 2020 9:08 am
0

Iran’s Military Holds Annual Drill Near Strait of Hormuz: State TV

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian locally-made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean, near the entrance to the Gulf, June 17, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran’s military launched an annual drill in the Gulf near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway, Iranian state TV reported on Thursday, at a time of high tension between Tehran and Washington.

The three-day exercise in the eastern side of the strait in the Gulf of Oman is aimed at improving Tehran’s military might to confront “foreign threats and any possible invasion,” the commander of the maneuver, Admiral Habibollah Sardari, stated.

Naval, air and ground forces, including submarines and drones, were participating in the drill, called Zolfaghar-99, the report said.

There have been periodic confrontations between Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards and the US military in the Gulf in recent years. Washington has accused the Guards’ navy of sending fast-attack boats to harass US warships in the strait.

Related coverage

September 10, 2020 10:28 am
0

Yemen Houthis Say They Attacked ‘Important Target’ in Riyadh With Missile, Drones

Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked an "important target" in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Thursday using a ballistic...

The spokesman for the drill, Admiral Shahram Irani, told state TV that the United States had withdrawn drones from the area of the exercise after a warning from Iran.

Tehran, which opposes the presence of US and Western navies in the area, holds annual war games in the strait, the conduit for some 30 percent of all crude traded by sea.

Tensions have risen between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when the United States withdrew from a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six major powers, and reimposed sanctions. Iran has threatened to block the Strait if its crude exports were shut down by US sanctions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.