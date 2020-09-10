Israeli Female Role Models Launch Inspira, a New Network for Entrepreneurial Women

CTech – A group of Israeli female entrepreneurs has launched a fundraising campaign for Inspira, a project aimed at promoting female entrepreneurship and creativity. It intends to highlight the place of women in the tech world and encourage participation through motivational podcasts and classes.

“Women have been doing things throughout the years, but no one has taken the time or given them the credit for what they did,” said “LibLib,” the anonymous founder of the project speaking exclusively to CTech. “Once you see someone speaking about something and being credited for that, you think to yourself: if she can do it then maybe I can too. And this is what we’re talking about. Putting role models in front of young girls to show them that women do carry on their dreams and deliver.”

The podcast will launch in November and release episodes biweekly. Alongside the release of each show, Inspira hopes to grow into a social network that can attract and support women (and men) of all ages. The network is specifically tailored to gendered languages and encourages all content to use feminine structures.

“When you have a gender-biased language like Hebrew, when you think about it, the girls had never heard a lesson or activity in groups that speak to them as females,” LibLib observed. “They always had to understand that when you use the masculine form, they should feel included.”

Since English is not a gendered language, Inspira does not intend to enter the market for Anglos — at least not right away. According to LibLib, Inspira wants to focus on reaching the places that aren’t already covered by Australians or Americans when it comes to spreading a positive message for female empowerment.

LibLib is maintaining her anonymity in order to keep the focus on young entrepreneurs and role models. She has used the alias for 20 years and is likely a prominent member of the tech community — and yet, no one knows who she really is.

“If they talk about me and share my story then that’s just one person,” LibLib told CTech via a blocked cell phone line (but without a voice distorter). “I’d love to keep it as something that is about the project, the amazing founders, and now the amazing podcast that we’re running for young girls.”

Inspira is currently raising funds for its initiative until the end of September and hopes to go live in November.