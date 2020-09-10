Thursday, September 10th | 21 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Drone Goes Down Inside Lebanon Near Border

Antisemitism ‘Doesn’t Stop at National Borders,’ German Interior Minister Tells EU Conference

California Governor Urged to Veto Bill Mandating ‘Antisemitic’ Curriculum for High School Students

Arizona State Rep Criticized for Comparing COVID‐19 Mask Requirement to Tattooing of Holocaust Victims

New Jersey Kosher Restaurant Owner to Compete in ‘Chopped’ Cooking Competition

Yemen Houthis Say They Attacked ‘Important Target’ in Riyadh With Missile, Drones

Israeli Female Role Models Launch Inspira, a New Network for Entrepreneurial Women

Is the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Finally Ready to Become Israel’s Nasdaq?

Aliyah to Israel on the Rise, Despite COVID-19 and Bureaucracy Bottlenecks

Soccer Legend Lionel Messi to be the Face of Israel’s OrCam Technologies

September 10, 2020 9:32 am
0

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Agree to Open Airspace to Flights East From Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Manama, Bahrain. Photo: Wadiia via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have agreed to open their airspace to flights east from Israel, announced senior adviser to the US president Jared Kushner on Wednesday.

The development will drastically reduce flight times between Israel and Asian countries.

Last week, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain agreed to allow flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to use their airspace.

Following the US-brokered agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a joint US-Israeli delegation flew from Israel to the UAE on Aug. 31 and used Saudi airspace to do so.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.