Jewish University Professor Who Made False Claims About Her Ethnicity Resigns

JNS.org – Jessica Krug, a Jewish professor at George Washington University who falsely identified as a black person, has resigned, announced the Washington, DC-based university on Wednesday.

The university tweeted that “Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately. Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week.”

The day after a Sept. 3 blog post by Krug, admitting to and apologizing for posing as a black person, GWU announced that she would not be teaching classes this semester while it reviewed the situation.

“To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” wrote Krug on the blogging platform Medium.

“I have not only claimed these identities as my own when I had absolutely no right to do so—when doing so is the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures—but I have formed intimate relationships with loving, compassionate people who have trusted and cared for me when I have deserved neither trust nor caring.”