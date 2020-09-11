Friday, September 11th | 22 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish University Professor Who Made False Claims About Her Ethnicity Resigns

Rivlin: Volunteerism an ‘Integral Part’ of Jewish, Israeli Culture

Trump, Biden to Commemorate 9/11 Attacks in Pennsylvania, New York

European Rabbis Encouraged by EU Court Adviser’s Opinion in Favor of Shechita

Top UAE Tech Company to Establish Subsidiary in Israel

Representative Body of UAE Jewish Community Officially Affiliates With WJC

A (Cautious) Defense of Identity Politics

Israeli Drone Goes Down Inside Lebanon Near Border

Antisemitism ‘Doesn’t Stop at National Borders,’ German Interior Minister Tells EU Conference

California Governor Urged to Veto Bill Mandating ‘Antisemitic’ Curriculum for High School Students

September 11, 2020 9:18 am
0

Jewish University Professor Who Made False Claims About Her Ethnicity Resigns

avatar by JNS.org

The campus of George Washington University. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Jessica Krug, a Jewish professor at George Washington University who falsely identified as a black person, has resigned, announced the Washington, DC-based university on Wednesday.

The university tweeted that “Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately. Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week.”

The day after a Sept. 3 blog post by Krug, admitting to and apologizing for posing as a black person, GWU announced that she would not be teaching classes this semester while it reviewed the situation.

“To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” wrote Krug on the blogging platform Medium.

“I have not only claimed these identities as my own when I had absolutely no right to do so—when doing so is the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures—but I have formed intimate relationships with loving, compassionate people who have trusted and cared for me when I have deserved neither trust nor caring.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.