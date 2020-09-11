Friday, September 11th | 22 Elul 5780

September 11, 2020 9:13 am
Rivlin: Volunteerism an 'Integral Part' of Jewish, Israeli Culture

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv on Nov. 24, 2019. Photo: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin presented the 47th Presidential Awards for Volunteerism this week at his official residence in Jerusalem.

During the ceremony, which took place on Wednesday, a special award was given to volunteers involved in helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is at times like these, when so many people’s health, livelihood and mental health have been harmed, that social gaps have widened and many disadvantaged populations have become even weaker,” said Rivlin. “It is precisely at times like this that Israeli society has proven that it has different capabilities, particularly the capacity to offer a helping hand, turning every difficulty into an opportunity to give and bring people together.”

According to the Government Press Office, this year’s awards were presented to 12 individuals and organizations, four of whom for their COVID-19-related work.

