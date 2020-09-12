Saturday, September 12th | 23 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UAE Reports 1,007 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since Outbreak

US Lawmakers Quiz Disney CEO Over Xinjiang Connection to ‘Mulan’

Palestinians Rally Against Bahrain-Israel Normalization

Major Jewish Groups Hail Israel-Bahrain Normalization Accord

Jewish Groups Commemorate 9/11 Attacks, as 19th Anniversary Is Marked

Actor Anthony Hopkins to Star in New Holocaust Movie About Nicholas Winton, Who Saved 669 Children From Nazis

Pilot Education Program on Antisemitism at UC Berkeley Receives Funding Boost

Polish Agricultural Industry Enraged by Proposed Government Ban on Kosher Meat Exports

Bahrain Joins ‘Circle of Peace,’ Following UAE in Normalizing Ties With Israel

Practical Zionism Today

September 12, 2020 10:35 am
0

UAE Reports 1,007 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since Outbreak

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: A helicopter flies over the downtown skyline, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as seen from the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Christopher Pike.

The United Arab Emirates health ministry on Saturday reported 1,007 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily number of infections since the start of the pandemic.

The Gulf Arab state has seen cases surge over the past six weeks from 164 cases on Aug. 3, a trend government officials have blamed on people not adhering to social distancing measures.

Case numbers had been generally falling after peaking at 994 on May 22, though there had been some periodic rises before the recent surge.

The UAE has recorded 78,849 infections and 399 deaths from COVID-19 so far. The government does not disclose where in the country of seven emirates the infections or deaths occurred. About 10 million people, mostly foreigners, live in the UAE.

Related coverage

September 12, 2020 10:14 am
0

Palestinians Rally Against Bahrain-Israel Normalization

Palestinians in Gaza burnt pictures of Israeli, US, Bahraini, and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the...

A health ministry official on Thursday asked the public to adhere to social distancing and avoid gatherings and mixing with people known to have the virus which she said accounted for about 88% of cases.

The UAE had earlier enforced strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including locking down tourism hub Dubai for a month and months-long evening curfews nationwide.

Most business and public venues have now reopened with some restrictions, and people must wear a mask outside homes.

Dubai reopened to foreign visitors in July, although airports in the rest of the country remain closed to visitors.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital and the largest and richest emirate, has restricted movement into the area to those with a negative COVID-19 test.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.