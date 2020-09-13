Netanyahu Sees Direct Israel-Bahrain Flights After Normalization Deal

Sunday, September 13th | 24 Elul 5780

September 13, 2020 1:21 pm
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adjust his mask during a statement as Israel imposes nightly curfews in dozens of towns and neighbourhoods to stem the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beit Shemesh, Israel September 8, 2020. Photo: Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via REUTERS.

A deal establishing relations between Israel and Bahrain will result in direct flights between the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

“There will be brisk and direct air traffic between the countries,” he said in remarks to the Israeli cabinet, a transcript of which was issued by his office.

The Bahrain deal, announced on Friday, followed a similar accommodation between another Gulf power, United Arab Emirates, and Israel and resulting pledges of direct air connections.

Saudi Arabia, while not recognizing Israel, has said it would allow Israeli airliners to overfly its territory en route to the Gulf.

