Hoops Highlights: Pixellot and Israeli Basketball Association Enter Partnership for Automated Video Clip Production

CTech – AI-automated sports production provider Pixellot has entered into a strategic partnership with the Israeli Basketball Association (IBBA) to produce and distribute live games and additional content. The deal will relate to two leagues, the Professional Second Division and the National Elite Youth League, which will both use Pixellot’s products and services across all media platforms.

According to the agreement, Pixellot systems will be installed at more than 40 venues and automatically film and produce live games, including graphics, sponsored placements, and ad insertion. In addition, IBBA will grant Pixellot with international streaming rights that have not been monetized in the past. Genius Sports will also be responsible for providing the accredited statistics that will be displayed onscreen for betting purposes.

“Our team is excited to implement our solutions with a leading governing body such as the IBBA,” said Pixellot CEO Alon Werber in a statement. “The organization’s accomplishments on the global stage are impressive and we hope that our technology will assist Israeli teams to continue to succeed in the top competitions. The global pandemic has accelerated the demand for a safe, cost-effective solution and this agreement is a testament to that market need.”

Each Second Division game will have live statistics that are collected by Genius Sports and be accessible via its app, FIBA LiveStats. Each post-match breakdown will be produced by Pixellot’s VidSwap service and will be available immediately after each game.

“IBBA is committed to applying cutting-edge technology in order to revolutionize the accessibility of basketball games in our market by making the content and additional features available to everyone, everywhere, and anytime,” added IBBA Chairman Amiram Halevi. “Basketball is a forward-thinking sport, and we plan to be at the forefront of this technology revolution. … The fact that Pixellot is an Israeli company makes us even prouder.”

Pixellot was founded in 2013 by Gal Oz and Miky Tamir. It provides automated sports production solutions that can offer alternative solutions to conventional production and distribution systems. Its systems are currently used by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, and universities around the world. According to Crunchbase data, the company has raised $82.3 million.

The Israel Basketball Association was founded in 1934 and is the official organization of professional basketball in Israel. It oversees the regulation, registration, and certifications of the sport as well as the national team.