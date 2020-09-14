Monday, September 14th | 25 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top UK Jewish Group Praises Liberal Democrats for Withdrawing London Mayoral Candidate Caught Using Antisemitic Language in Past

Poland’s Anti-LGBT+ Tirade Similar to Pre-War ‘Dehumanizing’ of Jews, MEP Says

Chattanooga Swastika Spate Under Investigation by Police in Southeastern Tennessee City

US Praises Serbian Decision to Designate Hezbollah as Terrorist Organization

Israeli, Bahraini Defense Ministers Hold First Phone Call

Human Rights Watch Claims Palestinian Car-Rammer Was Unlawfully Killed, Demands Israel Return His Body

EU Condemns Execution of Iranian Wrestler Navid Afkari

Israeli Settler Sentenced to Life in Jail for Deadly 2015 Duma Arson Attack

Bahraini Opposition Groups Reject Israel Normalization, Call for ‘Resistance’

Start-Up Nation Central: Tech Is the Engine That Will Pull the Israeli Economy Out of the Covid-19 Crisis

September 14, 2020 12:24 pm
0

Israeli, Bahraini Defense Ministers Hold First Phone Call

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Photo: Adina Valman / Knesset Spokesperson’s Office / Handout via Reuters.

The defense ministers of Israel and Bahrain held their first publicly‐acknowledged phone call on Monday since their countries agreed to normalize ties.

Bahraini state news agency BNA and a spokeswoman for Israel‘s Defense Ministry said Bahrain’s minister of defense affairs, Abdulla bin Hassan Al-Nuaimi, and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz had spoken as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates prepared to sign agreements with Israel in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

The ministers discussed the importance of the agreement for regional stability and “common expectations for establishing a close partnership between the two defense ministries,” the BNA statement said.

Gantz invited the Bahraini minister to make an official visit to Israel, and the two agreed to continue their dialogue, a statement from Gantz’s office said.

Related coverage

September 14, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Human Rights Watch Claims Palestinian Car-Rammer Was Unlawfully Killed, Demands Israel Return His Body

The notoriously anti-Israel NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) is claiming that a Palestinian who committed a car-ramming attack at a...

Earlier on Monday, BNA said Bahrain’s industry and trade minister and Israel‘s regional cooperation minister had spoken by phone and discussed trade, industry and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Normalization will “positively impact both countries’ economies,” BNA said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.