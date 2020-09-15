‘Fauda’ Confirms Season 4 of Hit Israeli Action-Drama Series

The hit Israeli series “Fauda” will return for a fourth season, the show announced on its official Instagram page on Monday,

“The news we’ve all been waiting for! Fauda will be back for Season 4! See you all soon!” said the Instagram post, which also featured a photo of “Fauda” co-creator Lior Raz, who plays the lead character Doron, along with Israeli actress Marina Maximilian, a new character in season 3 who became Doron’s love interest.

“Fauda,” which premiered in 2015, is about an elite undercover unit in the Israeli Defense Forces that fights terrorists who threaten the security of the Jewish state and its citizens.

The action-drama series was created by Raz and Avi Issacharoff, and also streams on Netflix.

The show’s first two seasons took place primarily in the West Bank, while the third season was set in the Gaza Strip.