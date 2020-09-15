Tuesday, September 15th | 26 Elul 5780

September 15, 2020 3:24 pm
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Slams Signing of Israel-UAE-Bahrain Peace Deal as ‘Black Day,’ Demands Arab Boycott

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures during an interview with Reuters in his office in Ramallah, in the West Bank, June 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Raneen Sawafta.

The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority on Tuesday denounced the signing of a peace agreement by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain and demanded Arab countries boycott it.

According to official PA news agency Wafa, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called Tuesday “a black day in the history of the Arab nation” and “a defeat to the Arab League, which has become an institution of division, driving a wedge in Arab solidarity.”

“This day will be added to the Palestinian calendar of pain and Arab calendar of defeats, as it deals the death blow to the Arab Peace Initiative and Arab solidarity,” he added, referring to a peace plan formulated in the early 2000s by Saudi Arabia that offered Israel a comprehensive peace in return for a complete withdrawal from the territories it took control of in during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Shtayyeh added that the PA was considering punitive measures against, saying the PA cabinet may recommend to President Mahmoud Abbas that he “revise Palestine’s relations with the Arab League.”

He also denounced the part of the agreement between Israel and UAE that will allow Muslims greater access to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, saying, “Would it make sense that Arabs accept being allowed by Israel to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which remains under occupation, on conditions?”

