Wednesday, September 16th | 27 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Dismisses Threat by Trump and Warns of Response

How Trump’s Balkan Deal Might Harm Israel

Pompeo to France: Hezbollah’s Weapons Will Torpedo Attempts to Intervene in Lebanon

IDF Hits Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Rocket Barrages

The Palestinians’ Window of Opportunity Is Closing Fast

Say Their Names: The Forgotten American Victims of Palestinian Terror

Palestinian Leaders Want to Ban Some Muslims From Praying at Al-Aqsa

It’s Time for Israel’s Leaders to Take Responsibility

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief: Those Opposing Historic Peace Deal Between Israel, Bahrain and UAE Are Enabling Palestinian Rejectionism

Rapper Kanye West Praises Jared Kushner for Role in Historic Middle East Accords: ‘He’s Done More for Peace Than Anyone in 30 Years’

September 16, 2020 9:01 am
0

Iran Dismisses Threat by Trump and Warns of Response

avatar by JNS.org

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to North Carolina from Washington, DC, Feb. 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / File.

JNS.org – Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei dismissed US President Donald Trump’s tweet on Tuesday as false and criticized him for threatening Iran with retaliation for any attack against the United States.

The president tweeted: “Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

“They (Americans) launched the wars on Iraq and Afghanistan on the basis of the same falsified comments. This is a tradition of Americans and particularly the incumbent US president, and pursues nothing but upsetting order and security in the region,” said Rabiei, according to a report by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

“If any mistake is made, Iran will also show an appropriate response,” warned the Iranian spokesperson.

Related coverage

September 16, 2020 8:57 am
0

Pompeo to France: Hezbollah’s Weapons Will Torpedo Attempts to Intervene in Lebanon

JNS.org - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that France’s intervention to resolve the crisis in Lebanon...

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump tweeted about a story in Politico on Sunday that Iran reportedly considered assassinating the US ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for the assassination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the United States in January.

In a series of two tweets, Trump said: “According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering … caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.