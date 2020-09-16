Iran Dismisses Threat by Trump and Warns of Response

JNS.org – Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei dismissed US President Donald Trump’s tweet on Tuesday as false and criticized him for threatening Iran with retaliation for any attack against the United States.

The president tweeted: “Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

“They (Americans) launched the wars on Iraq and Afghanistan on the basis of the same falsified comments. This is a tradition of Americans and particularly the incumbent US president, and pursues nothing but upsetting order and security in the region,” said Rabiei, according to a report by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

“If any mistake is made, Iran will also show an appropriate response,” warned the Iranian spokesperson.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump tweeted about a story in Politico on Sunday that Iran reportedly considered assassinating the US ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for the assassination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the United States in January.

In a series of two tweets, Trump said: “According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering … caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”