Wednesday, September 16th | 27 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘The Difference Is We’re Excited,’ Says UAE Economy Minister When Asked About Past Arab Peace Deals With Israel

Survey Reveals 23% of Young Americans Believe in Some Form of Holocaust Denial or Minimization

Trump’s Mideast Strategy of Bypassing Palestinians Praised by Ex-UN Envoy Nikki Haley

Elite Israeli Special Forces Unit Gets First Druze Commander

Alabama Synagogue’s Rosh Hashanah Meeting ‘Zoom-Bombed’ With Graphic Antisemitic Abuse

Time Out Magazine Criticized for Promoting ‘Disrespectful’ Makeup Named After Anne Frank

Trump Buoyant on Future Israeli-Saudi Peace Deal in Call With US Jewish Leaders

Jewish New Jersey Congressional Candidate Expresses Outrage Over ‘Antisemitic Ads’ Targeting Him

New Blow to Qatar’s Ruling Family as US Orders Al Jazeera Affiliate AJ+ to Register as Foreign Agent

Ukraine and Belarus Argue Over Hasidic Jewish Pilgrims Stranded at Border

September 16, 2020 12:28 pm
0

Jewish New Jersey Congressional Candidate Expresses Outrage Over ‘Antisemitic Ads’ Targeting Him

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A direct mail advertisement opposing New Jersey Republican congressional candidate David Richter. Photo: Screenshot.

A New Jersey congressional candidate has expressed outrage after a direct-mail advertisement from his opponents appeared to traffic in antisemitic stereotypes.

David Richter, who is Jewish, is currently running for the Third Congressional District’s seat as a Republican, and was depicted in the ads from Democratic House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s House Majority PAC with a large nose and surrounded by $100 bills.

The New Jersey Globe quoted Richter as saying, “The photoshopped caricatures of me portrayed in these mailers, always surrounded by piles of cash, is a well-known dog whistle to those who want to further divide our country in hate and stir up resentment against me and other candidates that are Jewish.”

He said that his opponent, Rep. Andy Kim, should denounce the ads, and demanded an apology from Pelosi.

“Kim should immediately and publicly disavow these antisemitic ads and reject any further support from the House Majority PAC,” Richter said. “I also call on Nancy Pelosi to immediately issue an apology to everyone of the Jewish faith for allowing these disgraceful mailers to be sent to voters in my district.”

“At a time when antisemitism is on the rise, especially from the radical left, I’m extremely disappointed by the mailers that have been sent to voters,” he added.

Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), called the ads an “outrageous antisemitic attack.”

House Majority PAC Independent Expenditure Director Brad Komar denied that the images were antisemitic, saying, “The mail pieces have nothing to do with David Richter’s religion, and everything to do with the fact he ran a company into the ground.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.