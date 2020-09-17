Arizona State Student Government Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

Thursday, September 17th | 28 Elul 5780

September 17, 2020 9:54 am
avatar by JNS.org

Arizona State University. Photo: Flickr.a

JNS.org – Arizona State University’s student government has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The resolution to adopt the widely accepted definition of antisemitism passed on Tuesday in a 15-1-3 vote.

In a statement by Students Supporting Israel, ASU student Koral Zaarur said the measure was in response to recent posters of Adolf Hitler and swastikas found on campus, though it “turned into so much more.”

“The bill called for the creation of a Jewish Coalition on our campus, to be the face of Jewish students and organizations and provide a clear and unified voice for our community,” he said. “Calling on the university to adopt the IHRA definition was perhaps our biggest victory, as we secured a concrete definition for what antisemitism is, and what forms of anti-Zionism and anti-Israel propaganda are antisemitic.”

