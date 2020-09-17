Thursday, September 17th | 28 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Friedman on the Abraham Accords: ‘When the Dust Settles, the Israeli-Arab Conflict Will Be Over’

US, UN, UK, German Officials Hear Antisemitism Incidents, Call for Adoption of Definition

Israel, Bahrain Tourism Ministers Speak, Discuss Joint Ventures With UAE

Sens. Rosen, Lankford Push Poland on Antisemitism, Holocaust Restitution

Control of Israel’s El Al Airlines Bought by 27-Year-Old Student

Poland to Ban Ritual Animal Slaughter for Export, Lawmaker Says

Arizona State Student Government Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

Biden Praises UAE, Bahrain Normalization Deals With Israel

Biden Leads Trump Nationally by 9 Points, With Suburbs Focused on Coronavirus, Not Crime: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Israel, Dubai Diamond Exchanges Begin Strategic Collaboration

September 17, 2020 10:08 am
0

Israel, Bahrain Tourism Ministers Speak, Discuss Joint Ventures With UAE

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Manama, Bahrain. Photo: Wadiia via Wikimedia Commons.

The tourism ministers of Israel and Bahrain held a first publicly-acknowledged phone call on Thursday and discussed possible ventures including three-way travel packages involving the United Arab Emirates, an Israeli statement said.

The conversation between Israel‘s Asaf Zamir and Bahrain’s Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani followed a White House ceremony on Tuesday at which their countries pledged to establish relations. The UAE and Israel also formalized ties at the same event.

In an interview with a local Emirati newspaper, Zamir said he hoped tourism between Israel and the UAE could start early next year.

“Agreements to do with visas and tourism are at an advanced stage, and the two sides are expected to reach a deal soon,” al-Ittihad newspaper quoted the Israeli minister as saying on Thursday.

Emirates Flight Catering also said earlier it had signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a dedicated production facility, Kosher Arabia, for kosher food at its premises in the UAE with production beginning in January.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.