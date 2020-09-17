Israel-Based Fintica Signs ‘First of Its Kind’ Investment From Emirati Investor

CTech – Israel and the United Arab Emirates are continuing the normalization of ties with an additional strategic partnership between two entities. Barker and Booth Commercial Agency announced that it is investing in Israel-based Fintica AI.

The move will see a partnership expected to develop Fintica’s capabilities, resources, and market share in the UAE region. The company is a subsidiary of Cortica, a developer of autonomous AI technologies. Fintica’s technology encompasses self-learning methodologies that can provide intelligent and holistic analyses of market regimes.

“Our two nations have begun a new era of cooperation, yet the world’s markets remain volatile and turbulent,” said Philippe Metoudi, CEO of Fintica AI. “The ability to achieve a deeper understanding of changing market structures and conditions is crucial, and our agreement will help Fintica offer our unique solutions and technologies to investors around the Gulf.”

“It is our duty to support the visionary leadership of the United Arab Emirates whose underlying desire is to advance global peace with sincerity and persistence,” added Mohammed Al Beloushi, CEO of Barker and Booth Commercial Agency in a statement. “Acknowledging that this historic achievement will better the lives of our youth, and our youth are our future, we support initiatives that encourage and invest in the promotion and exchange of skills, knowledge and expertise, and this will have a positive impact in the region. We are ready to play our part in this new era.”

Fintica was founded in 2019 by Metoudi and develops a technology that addresses financial industry domains by making sense of large amounts of data. While its headquarters are in Hong Kong, Cortica is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.