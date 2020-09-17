Thursday, September 17th | 28 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Friedman on the Abraham Accords: ‘When the Dust Settles, the Israeli-Arab Conflict Will Be Over’

US, UN, UK, German Officials Hear Antisemitism Incidents, Call for Adoption of Definition

Israel, Bahrain Tourism Ministers Speak, Discuss Joint Ventures With UAE

Sens. Rosen, Lankford Push Poland on Antisemitism, Holocaust Restitution

Control of Israel’s El Al Airlines Bought by 27-Year-Old Student

Poland to Ban Ritual Animal Slaughter for Export, Lawmaker Says

Arizona State Student Government Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

Biden Praises UAE, Bahrain Normalization Deals With Israel

Biden Leads Trump Nationally by 9 Points, With Suburbs Focused on Coronavirus, Not Crime: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Trump Says Staffer Tested Positive for COVID-19 but Was ‘Not Near’ Him

September 17, 2020 7:54 am
0

Trump Says Staffer Tested Positive for COVID-19 but Was ‘Not Near’ Him

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference, in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington, DC, Sept. 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Leah Millis.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a White House staffer tested positive for COVID-19 but the individual was not “near” him or “associated with” him.

“It was not anybody that was near me,” Trump said at a press conference.

“It was one person,” Trump added. “It was not a person that I was associated with.”

The press briefing came one day after Trump met with three world leaders at the White House to sign a Middle East peace accord.

Related coverage

September 17, 2020 10:17 am
0

Friedman on the Abraham Accords: ‘When the Dust Settles, the Israeli-Arab Conflict Will Be Over’

JNS.org - US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Wednesday that recent regional developments, and especially the peace treaties...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of both Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were present to sign agreements to establish formal ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states in a quarter century to break a longstanding taboo.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at the press conference that the confirmed case “did not affect” the White House event and that the individual was not near members of the press.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.