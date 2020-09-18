Friday, September 18th | 29 Elul 5780

September 18, 2020 9:24 am
Watchdog Group Launches New Way to Track Antisemitism in Medical Field

avatar by JNS.org

A screenshot of the Canary Mission’s new site to track antisemitism in the medical field. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – The Canary Mission, an antisemitism watchdog group, has launched a new way to track Jew-hatred in the medical field.

According to Canary Mission, the new database will serve as “a resource dedicated to helping the public become aware of antisemitic and bigoted doctors, nurses, med students and other medical professionals.”

“Canary Mission recognizes that for the sake of patient safety, there is an urgent need for greater scrutiny of medical professionals,” said the organization.

The “Medical List” already contains more than two-dozen individuals who have expressed antisemitism online, including Walid Khass, who was initially removed by New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in 2019 after calling for violence against Jews and support for Hamas, as well as anti-gay posts. Khass later filed a lawsuit for damages and to be reinstated in the pediatric residency program, which he won.

The hospital has appealed the decision and is due to argue the case this month.

The launch also comes just weeks after Lara Kollab, a former Cleveland Clinic medical resident fired for making antisemitic remarks online, had her medical training certificate revoked by the Medical Board of Ohio.

