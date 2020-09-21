Honduras Hopes to Move Israel Embassy to Jerusalem by End of Year

Honduras hopes to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv by the end of 2020, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, a move likely to anger the Palestinians.

“To strengthen our strategic alliance, we spoke to arrange the opening of the embassies in Tegucigalpa and Jerusalem, respectively,” Hernandez wrote on Twitter. “We hope to take this historic step before the end of the year, as long as the pandemic allows it.”

The Central American nation has signaled in the past that it may move its embassy to Jerusalem. Netanyahu said the intention was to open and inaugurate their embassies before the end of the year. Israel currently has no embassy in Honduras but opened a diplomatic office there last month.

Only two countries — the United States and Guatemala — have already opened embassies in Jerusalem. The Honduran statement followed announcements by US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu this month who said Kosovo and Serbia would also open embassies in Jerusalem.