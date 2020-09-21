Monday, September 21st | 3 Tishri 5781

September 21, 2020 9:36 am
0

Hopes for Israeli Emmy Dashed, But ‘Unorthodox’ Actress Makes History

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli actress and ‘Shtisel’ star Shira Haas in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israelis woke up on Monday to the disappointing news that actress Shira Haas had not won a much-coveted Emmy Award, which would have been a first for an Israeli, but the star of “Unorthodox” nevertheless made us all feel proud.

Haas, the first Israeli to have been nominated for an Emmy, spoke with ABC just before the virtual ceremony late Sunday night about her much-acclaimed role in the hit miniseries, which tells the story of a Haredi woman who seeks to break free from tradition.

“I am very very excited,” she said, revealing she was wearing a Chanel dress after she was praised for “glamming up” despite being at home.

“It’s an amazing thing, Netflix is something that gives people different cultures and languages,” she said about her experience on the streaming giant’s production. “That is the power of the show, it connects us as people.”

“We have had a lot of jokes in between shots,” she said about the humor with Amit Rahav, who plays her husband on the show. “It was just a feeling of Mishpuche, ‘family’ in Yiddish, it was a combination of being very professional but yet with as much as fun as possible together.”

