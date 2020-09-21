Israeli Company Touchless.ai’s Speech-Enabled Technology Will Make Touchscreens Touch-Proof

Monday, September 21st | 3 Tishri 5781

September 21, 2020 10:47 am
avatar by James Spiro / CTech

An Apple iPhone. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

CTech – Israel-based Touchless.ai has started deploying a voice solution that can transform any digital kiosk into a touch-free device. The solution was specifically designed to help prevent touching public or commercial devices that could spread the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The technology takes into consideration public spaces and has been optimized for noisy conditions, helping businesses implement it into their existing interactive systems. Touchless.ai shows numbers on a screen that correlate to options, allowing people to make selections without touching public interfaces and risking their physical health.

“Our system will help bring customers back to restaurants, points of sale, airports, medical centers, theme parks, and other public spaces,” said Roy Baharav, co-creator and CEO of Touchless.ai in a statement. “We solved the problems of voice experience in commercial environments with an AI-driven interface that really works.”

Touchless.ai has started trials in the US and some European countries and supports English, Japanese, and Hebrew. According to the company, the solution can be modified to work in any language and supports all web-based apps, and is software compatible with iOS and Android. It operates without identifying the user’s face or voice and does not store personal data.

Touchless.ai was founded in 2020 by Hi Auto, inventor of the first audio-visual commercial solution for speaker separation and speech enhancement in vehicles. Hi Auto was founded by Baharav, Eyal Shapira who serves as the company’s CTO, and Zohar Zisapel who is currently the acting chairman.

