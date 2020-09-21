Monday, September 21st | 3 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Germany Earmarks 22 Million Euros to Secure Country’s Jewish Facilities

Celebrities Eulogize ‘Trailblazer’ Jewish Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Israel Urges UN to Enforce ‘Snapback’ of Sanctions on Iran

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran’s Defense Ministry

Ahead of Court Testimony, Paris Kosher Market Cashier Recalls ‘Worst 4 Hours’ of Her Life During Terrorist Massacre

Bahrain King Says Accord With Israel Not Directed Against Any Country

‘She Was an Inspiration to Millions’: Jewish Groups Pay Tribute to Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The FinCEN Files: Israeli Journalists Expose Local Fallout From Leaked Bank Documents

Israeli Company Touchless.ai’s Speech-Enabled Technology Will Make Touchscreens Touch-Proof

French Court Jails Neo-Nazi Apologist and Holocaust Denier for Antisemitic Messages

September 21, 2020 9:54 am
0

Sudan to Discuss Removal From US Terrorism List in UAE

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Motorists line up at a gas station, in Khartoum, Sudan, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah.

Sudanese officials will discuss the removal of their country from a US list of state sponsors of terror with US officials during a visit to the United Arab Emirates this week, the ruling council said on Sunday.

Sudan’s transitional government, in charge since the toppling of Omar al-Bashir last year, has been pushing to get off the US list, which hinders its ability to access foreign loans to tackle an economic crisis.

In August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised the issue of Sudan establishing ties with Israel during a visit. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told him he had no mandate to do so.

The UAE, a key partner of the US, and Bahrain have normalized ties with Israel in deals brokered by Washington, the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to break a longstanding taboo. US President Donald Trump has said he expects other Arab countries to follow suit.

Related coverage

September 21, 2020 4:24 pm
0

Germany Earmarks 22 Million Euros to Secure Country’s Jewish Facilities

The German government has reached an agreement with the Jewish community to substantially increase funds earmarked for the security of...

Ties with Israel are a sensitive issue in Sudan, which was among the hardline Muslim foes of Israel under Bashir.

The ruling council said its head, General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, and Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdelbari were in the delegation set to fly on Sunday to Abu Dhabi, where they would first meet UAE officials to discuss regional issues.

Afterwards Abdelbari will meet US officials present in the UAE to discuss the “removal of (the) name of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, support of the transitional period and writing off American debts on Sudan.”

It gave no details.

The authorities are under pressure to fix the economic crisis, which has worsened since Bashir’s ouster. Inflation hit almost 170 percent last month, the currency has been in freefall and the government has declared an economic state of emergency.

In February, Burhan met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda, a meeting condemned by Sudanese protesters. He afterward cast doubt on any rapid normalization of relations, though Israeli aircraft soon began overflying Sudan.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

How Low Can Universities Go?
September 18, 2020
6
Thomas Friedman’s Folly
September 21, 2020
2

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.