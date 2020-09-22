Finland’s Supreme Court Upholds Ban on Violent ‘Pan-Nordic’ Neo-Nazi Group

The Finnish branch of a neo-Nazi movement that is active in five Scandinavian nations failed on Tuesday in its attempt to have a state prohibition on its activities overturned.

The Supreme Court of Finland upheld an earlier decision to ban the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM) at the recommendation of the country’s National Police Board.

The Court cited hate speech against foreigners and Jews, along with use of violence, as key justifications for blacklisting the group, which was found to operate “in violation of the law and accepted principles of morality.”

In 2018, the appeals court in the city of Turku deemed that the group should be shut down because of its violent acts and militia-like structure. Among the more notorious crimes committed by the group was the murder of an anti-fascist demonstrator in 2016 by one of the group’s activists, Jesse Torniainen, who was subsequently imprisoned.

Identifying as a “pan-Nordic” neo-Nazi movement, the NRM has branches and supporters in Norway, Denmark and Iceland, and functions as a political party in Sweden.

Last year, the World Jewish Congress (WJC) called on the Swedish government to ban the NRM, which adheres to violently antisemitic and anti-Zionist principles.

The WJC made its demand following NRM rallies in the Swedish cities of Kungälv and Ludvika on the eve of Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.