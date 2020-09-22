Israeli PM Netanyahu, Bahraini Crown Prince Talk Regional Peace in Phone Call

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone on Tuesday with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the two discussed the recently-signed normalization accord signed by their countries.

Israel and Bahrain inked a “declaration of peace” at the White House on September 15, officially normalizing relations between Israel and the Gulf state. The United Arab Emirates signed a similar treaty with Israel at the same time.

According to the state-owned Bahrain News Agency, in his conversation with Netanyahu, the crown prince emphasized the need to work toward and maintain regional stability, as well as the necessity of fostering peace in the Middle East.

He added that he believed the newly-signed accord would enhance stability and advance peace and security in the region.

The crown prince also emphasized the potential for mutual prosperity as a result of the treaty.

Netanyahu and the crown prince further discussed possible areas of bilateral cooperation between Israel and Bahrain.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu issued a statement saying, “I had an outstanding, very friendly conversation with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad. We reiterated the principles of the Abraham Accords and we discussed how we might quickly add content to the agreements between Bahrain and Israel and turn this peace into economic peace, technological peace, tourist peace, peace in all of these fields.”

“You will hear about the practical steps very soon,” he pledged.