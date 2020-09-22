Tuesday, September 22nd | 4 Tishri 5781

September 22, 2020 9:16 am
Report: El Al Plans to Restart Passenger Flights in October

avatar by JNS.org

An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 767, June 6, 2013. Photo: Aktug Ates via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israeli airline El Al plans to resume passenger flights in October and cargo flights later this month.

The El Al cargo flights are scheduled to begin on Sept. 21, while on Oct. 1 passenger flights will start to Athens, reported Israeli business daily Globes on Thursday. Sun D’Or International Airlines will offer charter flights to destinations in Greece and Croatia, according to the report.

On Oct. 12, El Al plans to resume flights along its main routes to New York, London and Paris.

The news comes after 27-year-old yeshivah student and Jerusalem resident Eli Rozenberg bought a controlling stake in the airline last week in a $150 million public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The airline also extended unpaid leave to most of its employees until the end of October.

