September 23, 2020 6:54 am
Saudi Arabia Says Any Nuclear Deal With Iran Must Preserve Non-Proliferation

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA via Reuters.

Saudi Arabia said that any nuclear deal with Iran has to preserve non-proliferation and continue efforts aimed at making the Middle East a zone free of mass destruction weapons, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

Such an agreement would have to “address Iran‘s destabilizing behaviors and its sponsorship of terrorism in the region to prevent it from any provocative actions in the future,” a statement issued after weekly Saudi cabinet meeting said.

In 2015, Iran signed a fragile nuclear deal with world powers but the fate of the pact has been in doubt since President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

Washington has threatened to use a provision in the agreement to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran if the Security Council does not extend an arms embargo on Iran indefinitely.

