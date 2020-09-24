Boston ‘Jewish Advocate’ Ends Weekly Print Publication

JNS.org – The Jewish Advocate announced this week it has ended publication of its print edition after 118 years.

The Sept. 25 print edition will be the final print version, according to an announcement on its front page. The outlet cited declining advertising revenues and the COVID-19 pandemic as causes for the end of the print edition.

“Please know that we have done everything in our power to continue for as long as possible, and it is with tears in our eyes that we concluded that our decision to suspend publication is a sad but necessary response to this crisis,” stated the announcement.

The weekly newspaper was founded in 1902 by journalist and modern political Zionism leader Theodor Herzl.

