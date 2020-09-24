Thursday, September 24th | 6 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Microsoft Unveils New Cyber Solutions at Its Annual Conference – Some Developed in Israel

El Al Claims Airline’s Buyer Is Front Man for His Non-Israeli Father

Saudis Warn UN of Oil Spot in Shipping Lane Near Decaying Yemen Tanker

IAI Is Looking for a Partner to Help It Convert Military Tech for Civilian Uses

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 25,000: Health Ministry

Sweden’s Right-Wing Populist Party Seeks to Draw Support From Local Jewish Community

Trump Hedges on Transferring Power, Says Election Will End Up at Supreme Court

Israeli Poll: Right-Wing Yamina Party Closing in on Likud

IDF Troops Thwart Attempted Firebombing; Two Palestinians Reportedly Wounded

US Envoy to the UN: Another Arab Country to Make Peace With Israel ‘in Next Day or Two’

September 24, 2020 10:14 am
0

El Al Claims Airline’s Buyer Is Front Man for His Non-Israeli Father

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

El Al’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet arrives at Ben-Gurion International Airport, Aug. 23, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

El Al Israel Airlines is opposing the purchase of a controlling stake by religious student Eli Rozenberg, alleging he is a front man for his father, who is not an Israeli citizen as required by law, according to a letter from its lawyers.

In the letter seen by Reuters, the financially-strapped group’s board requests government ministers reconsider giving the 27-year old Rozenberg control of Israel‘s flag carrier.

Eli Rozenberg’s newly -reated Kanfei Nesharim Aviation bought $107 million worth of shares in an offering last week that gave him a nearly 43% stake in Israel’s flag carrier.

He told El Al this week that he was assuming control of the airline and would make changes to the board.

Related coverage

September 24, 2020 10:16 am
0

Microsoft Unveils New Cyber Solutions at Its Annual Conference – Some Developed in Israel

CTech - On Tuesday evening, Microsoft opened the annual Ignite 2020 conference, which was held online given the coronavirus (Covid-19)...

Rozenberg, who is an Israeli citizen and resides in Israel, is the son of Kenny Rozenberg, chief executive of New York-based nursing home chain Centers Health Care.

“According to the laws and terms of El Al, buying a controlling stake by a foreigner is forbidden,” El Al’s lawyers wrote in the letter, adding control by an American could cause problems with flying rights to other countries.

It said data obtained by El Al shows Kenny Rozenberg controls Kanfei Nesharim.

El Al’s board and representatives requested an urgent meeting with the relevant government officials.

A spokesman for Rozenberg said a legal response to El Al’s concerns would come later on Thursday.

El Al, which has reported losses for two years and racked up debt to renew its fleet, suspended scheduled passenger flights in March at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak when Israel closed its borders to foreign citizens.

Most of its 5,940 employees remain on unpaid leave.

Israel‘s government has offered to back 75% of a $250 million loan conditional on the group slashing expenses and issuing $150 million worth of new shares.

In the offering, Israel‘s government bought a 15% stake for $34 million, while the holdings of El Al’s current owners, Knafaim Holdings, fell to 15.2% from 38%.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.