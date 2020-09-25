Chassidic Singer to Help Raise Awareness of COVID-19 in Religious Communities

JNS.org – The Trump administration has recruited a Chassidic singer to help raise awareness about the coronavirus in Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City and its surrounding areas amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Shulem Lemmer, 30, said he was “approached” by the US Department of Health and Human Services to “to help bring awareness of anything COVID-19-related to the Orthodox Jewish community & beyond.”

He also noted that he will be interviewing US Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, presumably to gain more information about the situation and what specific measures can be instituted to contain it over and above the general guidelines of hand-washing, social distancing and wearing a face mask.