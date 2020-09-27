Pro-Israel Group Calls on Tufts to Investigate Dental Student Over Hate-Filled Anti-Jewish Tweets

JNS.org – StandWithUs sent a letter on Thursday to Tufts University’s president and the dean of its dental school expressing concern about a third-year dental student over his history of antisemitic tweets.

In its letter to Anthony Monaco and Nadeem Karimbux, StandWithUs wrote that Adam Elayan’s tweets, which date back as far as 2012 and have since been removed from Twitter, “should raise immediate concern,” and that “these apparent sentiments are egregious for a student aspiring to provide dental-health services to the public, and to Jewish or Israeli patients in particular.”

StandWithUs warned that “Elayan’s online posts present an apparent obsession with conveying hatred for Jews, relaying antisemitic tropes about Jews and posturing about a desire to harm Jews physically.”

In a 2014 tweet, Elayan reportedly posted: “I will f—in cremate you Jewish b–ch.”

Related coverage Ethiopia Tells UN ‘No Intention’ of Using Dam to Harm Egypt, Sudan Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the United Nations on Friday that his country has "no intention" of harming Sudan...

In another tweet that year, he reportedly posted, “LEMME F— THIS YAHOOD [Jewish] B–CHES UP YO.”

He also reportedly that year tweeted, “YAHOOD [Jews] RIGGED THE GAME.”

In 2015, Elayan reportedly posted tweets that included “Can’t stand the yahood [Jews] here”; “Talk is cheap, it’s like all of y’all grew up in a Jewish home”; “Hate how Israel currency is all coins stupid Yahood [Jewish] f—s”; and “The only difference between Jews and Muslims is that Jews never like to spend money and Muslims never have any money to spend.”

StandWithUs also expressed alarm about Elayan expressing “hatred of Zionism, which is a core part of Jewish identity,” citing tweets including “Every certain trait I hate about people stems from the average personality of Zionists”; “I do not refer to Zionists as human beings. They are of primitive standards, comparable to the Neanderthal”; and, “They steal your whole country, that’s a Zionist.”

‘A duty to promote the patient’s welfare’

StandWithUs warned that since Jews are “an identifiable category of patients whom he undoubtedly will encounter during his practice of dentistry,” if Elayan graduates from dental school, he “will be able to make significant health-care decisions for a population he appears to detest and desires to harm.”

“The vile, discriminatory and antisemitic tweets attributed to Mr. Elayan make it nearly impossible to believe that such an individual could serve as a competent dental professional,” stated StandWithUs. “Mr. Elayan’s allegedly repeated behavior highlights an obvious fixation with and contempt for Jews. It also raises serious doubts about whether he possesses the competence and compassion necessary to practice dentistry.”

The pro-Israel group called on the Tufts administration “to immediately investigate whether Mr. Elayan may have violated, at a minimum, the following applicable rules and provisions and, if he has, to institute immediate repercussions.”

It also alleged that Elayan has violated at least four of the American Dental Association Principles of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct, including “the dentist has a duty to refrain from harming the patient,” “the dentist has a duty to promote the patient’s welfare,” “the dentist has a duty to treat people fairly” and “the dentist has a duty to communicate truthfully.”

The pro-Israel group also alleged that Elayan may have violated four of the values of the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, including “professional excellence and integrity in living, learning and practicing with the highest ethical and clinical standards”; “commitment to advance dentistry through the integration of education, research and collaboration”; “respect for each other’s rights, opinions and beliefs in a diverse, culturally sensitive and supportive environment”; and “a culture of open communication that fosters a sense of community.”

Tufts University spokesperson Patrick Collins told JNS, “We have received the letter and are reviewing it. We find the comments, which were posted to a private account unaffiliated with the university several years ago, to be abhorrent and contrary to the inclusive environment that we strive for and are known for at Tufts.”