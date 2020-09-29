A-List Songwriters Collaborate With Holocaust Survivor for New EP ‘Choose Love,’ Based on His Experiences

Tuesday, September 29th | 11 Tishri 5781

September 29, 2020 1:54 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Ben Lesser, right, recording vocals for the “Choose Love” EP. Photo: BMG.

Top songwriters in the music industry have joined forces with Holocaust survivor and educator Ben Lesser to release an EP called “Choose Love” that was inspired by Lesser’s life experiences.

The EP was published as part of the online and educational campaign The Global Classroom, a collaboration with the United Nations World Health Organization in partnership with the music company BMG.

“Choose Love” was launched on all major streaming platforms last Wednesday and by Lesser in a Global Classroom webcast a day earlier to an audience of an estimated 1.8 million schoolchildren worldwide, BMG said in a press release.

Over the span of five days at a BMG Soundlab songwriting camp in Los Angeles, Lesser worked with 14 songwriters, producers and artists from the US and Europe including Toby Gad (John Legend, Beyonce, Fergie), Lindy Robbins (Jason Derulo, David Guetta), Edd Holloway (Lewis Capaldi, Martin  Garrix), Georgia Ku (Dua Lipa, Zedd) and Emily Vaughn (Netta), among others.

The four-song EP features the tracks “Zachor Intro” — a Jewish prayer performed by Lesser — “Change Somebody,” “Letter to the World” and “Zachor.”

“My story surviving the atrocities of the Holocaust and my mission to ensure we NEVER FORGET is just as important today, if not more, than it ever has been for students and artists to hear and understand,” said Lesser, founder of The ZACHOR Holocaust Remembrance Foundation and ZACHOR Holocaust Curriculum. “The opportunity to partner with BMG, WHO, UN, UNICEF, Microsoft and so many incredible artists to create unique music based off of my life story and then to bring this to students worldwide through the Global Classroom has been truly humbling….I hope  the students worldwide feel the same way about the lessons we learned together.”

“Choose Love” is the first in a series of special projects to be released from the partnership between The Global Classroom and BMG SoundLabs. All proceeds will go to benefit global humanitarian efforts.

Watch the video below to see Ben Lesser talk with songwriters, producers and artists about the inspiration behind “Choose Love”:

