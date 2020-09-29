A-List Songwriters Collaborate With Holocaust Survivor for New EP ‘Choose Love,’ Based on His Experiences

Top songwriters in the music industry have joined forces with Holocaust survivor and educator Ben Lesser to release an EP called “Choose Love” that was inspired by Lesser’s life experiences.

The EP was published as part of the online and educational campaign The Global Classroom, a collaboration with the United Nations World Health Organization in partnership with the music company BMG.

“Choose Love” was launched on all major streaming platforms last Wednesday and by Lesser in a Global Classroom webcast a day earlier to an audience of an estimated 1.8 million schoolchildren worldwide, BMG said in a press release.

Over the span of five days at a BMG Soundlab songwriting camp in Los Angeles, Lesser worked with 14 songwriters, producers and artists from the US and Europe including Toby Gad (John Legend, Beyonce, Fergie), Lindy Robbins (Jason Derulo, David Guetta), Edd Holloway (Lewis Capaldi, Martin Garrix), Georgia Ku (Dua Lipa, Zedd) and Emily Vaughn (Netta), among others.

The four-song EP features the tracks “Zachor Intro” — a Jewish prayer performed by Lesser — “Change Somebody,” “Letter to the World” and “Zachor.”