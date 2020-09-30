IDF Reveals Coordinates of ‘Hezbollah Missile Depots’ in Beirut

JNS.org – In an unusual move, the Israeli military on Tuesday tweeted the coordinates of what it said were Hezbollah missile stockpiles in Beirut, and released further information on two other sites it claimed the Shi’ite terrorist group uses as part of its weapon production efforts.

“Here are the coordinates to put in your Waze. Let’s hope the journalists get there before Nasrallah’s moving trucks do: 33.854951N, 35.486802E. And two bonus sites to check out afterward: 33.832307N, 35.513772E [and] 33.815185N, 35.510432E,” the IDF posted on its official Twitter feed. The military added that it hoped “journalists get there before Nasrallah’s moving trucks do.”

The move followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s video address to the annual United Nations General Assembly earlier in the day, during which he showed what he said were maps of Hezbollah missile depots.

One of the stockpiles highlighted by Netanyahu is located shockingly close to a gas station and residential housing. Netanyahu urged the Lebanese people to protect themselves and avoid the threat of another devastating explosion like the one which flattened the Beirut port on Aug. 4.

